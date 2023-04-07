Succession Star Kieran Culkin Praises Dave Bautista's Acting

HBO has finally released the first three episodes of the fourth season of their hit series Succession, and it will actually be the final season. Back in March, it was revealed just weeks before the season premiere that creator Jesse Armstrong would be wrapping up the story he began with season one of Succession. Now, the cast is doing the press run for the latest season, and we're learning some interesting things. Kieran Culkin recently appeared on the hit YouTube series Hot Ones, and he revealed his affinity for Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). During the discussion, Culkin praised how Bautista moved from wrestling to becoming a great actor.

"Batista was sort of decent as a wrestler, and I thought he didn't have the most appealing screen presence as a wrestler, but then I saw him in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he blew me away," Culkin said. "I was like, 'This guy is so funny. Where the hell was this guy?' I guess just the character he was playing as a wrestler didn't have much humor to him and wasn't really that alive, and then it was because that's the thing too with wrestling: once you find your character, that's the character you play for 30 years. That's it. You don't really… like there can be some sort of evolution but that's sort of it whereas like then Bautista got to play someone else and he was great at that and I've seen him in things since and really good they just didn't see that because of the character he chose to play as a wrestler.

Could We See Succession Spinoffs?

HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys recently explained to Variety that the nature of Succession doesn't lend itself quite as well to expansion as Game of Thrones.

"I don't think so," Bloys revealed to the outlet about Succession spinoffs moving forward. "I always say, 'Never say never.' When we started talking about doing a Thrones prequel, that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, 'This is crazy. What are you doing?' That said, I think that there's something about the universe that George [R.R. Martin] created that lent itself to [spinoffs]. There's a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn't seem to me that there's something in Succession where you would go, 'Let's follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn't seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said, 'I want to do this,' then I would follow Jesse's lead."

With Season 4 of the series premiering late last month, a recent interview with star Jeremy Strong teased that this could also be the series' final season.

GQ revealed, "One day, Succession will end. That day might be imminent. Strong returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period."

Last year, HBO debuted Season 4 of Westworld, one of its most popular properties, which ended up being the final season as HBO opted not to renew it, despite creators claiming their overall plan included a final batch of episodes. With this transpiring, it made us believe that Succession could possibly get canceled, but, instead, Armstrong announced that the series will end with season four.

Succession Season 4 is now streaming on HBO Max.

