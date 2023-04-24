Succession Fan-Favorite Kieran Culkin Gets Major Upgrade for Emmy Awards Consideration

This year's Emmy Awards just got a major shakeup in the acting races, thanks to the final season of Succession. All of Succession's stars have been big awards players for each of the show's first three seasons, and they all stand to be important figures at the Emmys and other award shows with this fourth and final season. That said, star Kieran Culkin will no longer be competing in the Supporting Actor category this year, throwing a major curveball to voters.

Culkin confirmed to Variety this week that he will be campaigning as Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys this year. That puts him up against co-star Jeremy Strong, who has previously won for his portrayal of Kendall Roy. Brian Cox has also competed in this category in the past, but seeing as how his character was killed off in the season's third episode, that doesn't seem likely this year.

"If you're asking if he's a lead character, then I would say absolutely," Culkin told Variety. "I think this season was set up before episode three happened as Logan versus Shiv, Roman, Kendall. And then [Logan] passes, and it's what I think the central focus of the show is – the three of them."

"It's just that's what the show is. If I'm supporting, that would mean Kendall and Shiv are also. And to me, that doesn't feel like that's the show," he continued. "The show has always felt like an ensemble, but the center of gravity is this man, Logan. So it's always sort of silly to think of these things – who's lead, who's supporting, but it always felt like he's lead, and we're all dancing around him."

In previous years, Culkin has competed for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. He didn't ever win in that category, losing out to co-star Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown star Tobias Menzies.

Succession Season 4 has seen Roman elevated from a supporting character to a true lead, taking charge of the series alongside Kendall and Shiv (Sarah Snook). Like Culkin, Snook has also previously been submitted for the supporting category in years past. It wouldn't be surprising to see Snook elevated to Lead Actress this year, mirroring Culkin's move to lead actor. In the wake of Logan Roy's death, all three siblings have become the main focal points of the series.

