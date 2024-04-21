Suits is Heading Back to Broadcast Television This Fall

Suits is headed back to broadcast television, this time via syndication. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former USA Network series is set to make debut this fall on Fox's MyNetwork TV programming services. All nine seasons of the hit series will be available via MyNetwork TV.

"It's become increasingly more difficult, if not impossible, to launch obscure product on broadcast TV," Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television stations said. "Suits is arguably the most buzzworthy scripted series of the last half decade, and MyNet looks forward to amplifying its success by introducing it to the broadcast television audience. We're discussing some fun ways to do just that."

Suits heading to broadcast syndication comes just over a year after the series hit Netflix in June of last year and reached a whole new audience, bringing in record breaking viewing numbers, making it one of the biggest hits in the streamer's history. Shortly after, a new Suits series — Suits: L.A. — went into development with NBCUniversal working alongside series creator Aaron Korsh.

What is Suits: L.A. About?

You can read a description of the spinoff series here: "Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

Original Suits Stars Are Teaming Up For a Rewatch Podcast

Suits stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are set to host a new Suits rewatch podcast for SirusXM. The podcast, which is currently untitled, will also feature various cast and crew from the series in addition to Adams, who played Mike Ross, and Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen. Friends and fans of the show will also appear on the podcast. It will be produced by SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios with Kimmie Gregory, Cassi Jerkins, and Kristin Shrader as producers. Adams and Rafferty, who co-created the podcast, will executive produce alongside Adam Sachs, Codi Fischer, and Colin Anderson for SiriusXM.

"On the heels of the record-breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," said Adams and Rafferty. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible."

"As we continue SiriusXM's mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience," said Adam Sachs, SVP of Podcast Content at SiriusXM. "Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can't wait for you to listen."