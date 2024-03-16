Suits LA Casts One Tree Hill Alum

The eagerly anticipated Suits spinoff has added yet another member to its ever-growing cast. According to Deadline, One Tree Hill alum Bryan Greenberg has joined the cast in a series regular role for Suits L.A. Production on the series is set to begin in late March in Vancouver. According to the report, Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen the protege of Ted Black (Stephen Amell) in the entertainment of Black Lane Law. Set to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis.)

Greenberg is best known for his role as Jake Jagielski in The CW's One Tree Hill. In addition to Greenberg, the series is set to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, former federal prosecutor from New York who shifted career to represent some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. He's joined by Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Troy Winbush as Kevin, and Alice Lee as Leah.

Will the Original Suits Cast Return for the Spinoff?

One question that a lot of fans have had since the announcement of Suits L.A. is whether stars of the original Suits series might appear in the spinoff. While the new series isn't a revival or reboot, it does take place in the same world as the original Suits, which certainly leaves the door open for appearances, something Davis recently spoke about.

"It's not impossible," the actress told People when asked if there was a shot of any original cast members appearing in the spinoff. "I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

She also spoke about the upcoming production on the pilot.

"There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April," Scott Davis explained. "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

"So, [Suits] has this resurgence that everyone's excited about," she added. "And so, the news about dropping Suits L.A. is just, it's going crazy. And I love it. it's so much fun. I can't wait to actually get started."

While no Suits stars are currently set to appear, Abigail Spencer, who played Scottie in the original series, has said she'd be open to returning.

"Yes!" Spencer replied when asked whether she'd consider reprising her role. "Every season when I was available, they just kept asking me back," she recalled of the original show. She added that "anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back through."

What Is Suits: L.A. About?

You can read a description of the spinoff series here: "Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

Are you excited for Suits L.A.? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.