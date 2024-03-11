Suits LA Star Teases Original Cast Return for Spinoff

Four years after going off the air, Suits surprised the entire entertainment industry by becoming the biggest hit in streaming throughout 2023. The first eight seasons of the USA legal procedural were added to Netflix and quickly took off with the streamer's subscribers, breaking records and earning a ton of new fans in the process. NBCUniversal is clearly looking to capitalize on that popularity and has a spinoff in the works for the upcoming fall TV season.

Suits L.A. follows an entertainment law firm in Hollywood and is set to film its pilot next month. Lex Scott Davis, who stars in the upcoming series alongside Stephen Amell, believes there is a chance for some of the stars of the flagship Suits series to appear in the spinoff at some point.

"It's not impossible," the actress told People when asked if there was a shot of any original cast members appearing in the spinoff. "I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

She went on to talk about the production of the pilot, which is getting started soon. In addition to Scott Davis and Amell, the series also stars Troy Winbush and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt.

"There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April," Scott Davis explained. "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

"So [Suits] has this resurgence that everyone's excited about," she added. "And so, the news about dropping Suits L.A. is just, it's going crazy. And I love it. it's so much fun. I can't wait to actually get started."

Earlier this month, Suits alum Abigail Spencer addressed the possibility of returning for Suits L.A., along with the chances of the core cast coming back.

"Yes! Every season when I was available they just kept asking me back," Spencer told The A.V. Club. She went on to say that "anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back through."

Are you excited to see what the Suits universe has in store with this new spinoff series? Which cast members are you hoping to see appear in Suits L.A.? Let us know in the comments!