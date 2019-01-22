Michael C. Hall to Star in ‘Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical’

The 2019 Super Bowl is still a few weeks away, but it looks like Skittles might already be taking the cake for the most unusual advertisement yet.

Instead of a traditional Super Bowl ad, the candy company will be putting on a half-hour Broadway musical on the afternoon of the game, which will appropriately be titled Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical. The one-time-only event will feature an ensemble cast of Broadway performers, and will be toplined by Dexter star Michael C. Hall.

(Yes, really.)

“To celebrate the biggest marketing day of the year, Skittles wanted to go bigger than the traditional 30-second big game ad,” Skittles says in a statement (via Deadline). “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical is a one-show-only, live 30-minute spectacle, performed in the heart of Times Square in a 1,500 seat Broadway theater. Through song and dance, the show takes an absurdly self-reflective look at consumerism and the ever-increasing pervasiveness of brand advertising in our lives.”

A short promotional video for the musical was unveiled today, which features Hall trying to justify the career choice to his therapist. At the end of the video, it’s ultimately revealed that the therapy session in and of itself is part of the musical.

Hall has quite a few theatrical credits under his belt, including Cabaret and the David Bowie musical Lazarus.

The book for Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical will be written by Will Eno, with music from Drew Gasparaini and Nathaniel Lawlor, and direction from Sarah Benson. The cast will also include Melvin Abston, Max Chernin, Ashkon Davaran, Lulu Fall, Stephanie Gibson, David Hess, Mylinda Hull, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Howard Kaye, Kathy Kneese, Raymond J. Lee, Julia Macchio, Will Mann, Mike McGowan, Gayle Turner and Mark Zimmerman.

If you want to check out Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, it will be held at the Town Hall theater in Times Square on Sunday, February 3rd, at 1pm. According to Ticketmaster, admission ranges anywhere from $30 to $205.

What do you think of Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!