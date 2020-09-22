Supergirl Is Ending After Six Seasons and Fans Are Crushed

Fans of The CW's Arrowverse were stunned on Tuesday when it was announced that Supergirl will end its run with the upcoming sixth season set to debut on the network sometime in 2021. A statement released by the network revealed that the series will conclude with a 20-episode Season 6, production on which will begin later this month. For fans of the series, however, news that the Girl of Steel's adventures are coming to an end was a lot to take in and fans have been flooding social media, devastated.

Supergirl first debuted in 2015 on CBS. The series was cancelled after one season on that network, but made the jump to The CW where Supergirl, played by Melissa Benoist, has been an integral part of the Arrowverse ever since. But even beyond the show's place among the rest of The CW's DC TV programming, the series had significant impact on its fans -- and Benoist herself.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote in a post to Instagram. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Even with Supergirl getting the opportunity to go out with a planned series ending thanks to the 20-episode final season, fans are still crushed that the show is ending at all. For many, a lot of that rage and disappointment comes knowing that The CW is launching Superman & Lois in January, something that left many feeling like Kara Zor El was being moved aside for her more famous cousin. Other fans felt like this was just another 2020 thing -- another disappointment added on top of a very difficult year over all.

You can read on to see for yourself how Supergirl fans are taking the news about the series' ending and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will debut on The CW in 2021.