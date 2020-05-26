Supergirl Season 5 Is Now on Netflix

✖

The fifth season of The CW's Supergirl saw major changes for National City's heroine and her friends. Not only did the season see the fallout of Lex Luthor's machinations from Season 4 -- including impact on Kara Danvers' friendship with Lena Luthor -- but the season also saw dramatic shifts thanks to the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths". No aspect of Supergirl was left untouched in Season 5, but if you've been waiting for the show's latest season to hit Netflix so that you can binge and get caught up on all of the shifts and changes, you're in luck. As of today, Season 5 of Supergirl is now available to stream on Netflix.

The latest season of the series saw Supergirl not only brought into the main, Arrowverse world with the creation of Earth-Prime in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" but saw her face off with a dangerous and potentially world-ending foe, Leviathan, while also having to deal with the threat of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) once again -- with the villain potentially being in a better position to take down Supergirl than ever before, due in part to the slightly shortened season as production on the series was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Cryer explained. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

Series star Jesse Rath, who plays Querl Dox/Brainiac 5, also teased a surprising end to Season 5.

"Now, instead of it ending with [Episode 20], we're going to end on [Episode 19] and that works out I think because 19 is such a strong episode. It's an epic episode and it ends on a bit of a cliffhanger whereas 20, we would take 20 to resolve and bring everything back down to earth," Rath said. "Things will also be up at the air at the end of the season and you'll have to wait for Season 6 to finally see how all the cards fell."

