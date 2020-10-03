Superman & Lois Stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch Reunite BTS Before Filming

✖

Production on The CW's newest Arrowverse series, the upcoming Superman & Lois, is gearing up to begin, but before they DC's Super Family makes their way to the small screen, they're reuniting in a behind-the-scenes photo. Lois Lane actress Elizabeth Tulloch took to Twitter on Friday to share a snap of herself along with Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin and her "boys", Jonathan and Jordan Kent actors Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass getting together for a little "family" time -- with everyone wearing masks for COVID-19 safety.

In the photo, Tulloch is standing in a parking lot with Hoechlin, Garfin, and Elsass behind her with the group keeping semi-social distanced and clearly pretty happy to be together, though you can't actually see the smiles due to the masks -- except for with Hoechlin, who has his mask slightly pulled down, something Tulloch addressed was strictly for the photo, writing in comments that the actor had pulled it down for the selfie.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comics' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

According to showrunner Todd Helbing, the series took last season's Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" as an opportunity to explore this new dynamic for Clark and Lois, something he explained during last month's DC FanDome.

"Well, for all the fans that watched you know at the end of the last or the beginning of last crossover Clark and Lois had a little infant boy named Jonathan, and the worlds merged and everything gets rewritten, and the end of the crossover is Lois calling Clark saying that she that he has to get home, because there's a problem with the boys," Helbing said. "So, we took 'Crisis' as an opportunity to really age up and change things for them as parents, age up the boys and then make them teenagers, when things really get complicated for parents. So, I think just 'Crisis' in general, really gave us an opportunity to start with a blank slate and tell the story in a way that we couldn't have otherwise."

Are you excited for Superman & Lois? Let us know in the comments!

Superman & Lois is expected to debut in January of 2021.