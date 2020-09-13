Superman & Lois Creator Details Lana Lang's Role in the Series

✖

After nearly a decade on our television screens, The CW's Arrowverse of shows is set to get a new addition next year with Superman & Lois. The spinoff series will follow Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch's takes on the iconic DC Comics couple, while also building out their world and supporting characters in some unexpected ways. One of the characters set to make their Arrowverse debut on the series is Lana Lang, who will be portrayed by Entourage and Cadillac Records' Emmanuelle Chriqui. As Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing explained during the show's DC FanDome panel, Lana's presence in the series will be pivotal and unexpected.

"I think it's fun, when they go back [to Smallville], that Lana Lang is there. Lana was Clark's first love, and I think it's an interesting dynamic as an adult, how you deal with that relationship. We don't want Clark Kent ever having an affair on Lois. We don't want like, you know, Lois and Lana brawling. But what that dynamic [is like] as an adult is really interesting to us. Those feelings are impossible to ignore."

Of course, Superman fans already saw years of Clark and Lana's romantic feelings play out on the small screen on Smallville, so the idea of revisiting and reestablishing that relationship as adults could be interesting. Helbing also teased Lana's family - her husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), and their teenage daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette), and even hinted that Sarah will be involved in a love triangle of sorts with Clark and Lois' sons Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin).

Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

Superman & Lois is expected to debut in 2021 on The CW.