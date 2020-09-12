Superman & Lois Creator Teases Crisis on Infinite Earths' Influence on the Series

✖

When Superman & Lois debuts on The CW in January, it will offer fans a bit of an unexpected take on the iconic DC Comics couple, one that sees them as the parents of twin teen boys. For fans of the Arrowverse, the idea that there are two Kent boys and that they're teens is a pretty big shift and according to series creator Todd Helbing, it's a shift that was made possible by last year's "Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover" offering a "blank slate" to tell a new Lois and Clark story.

During the show's panel during Saturday's DC FanDome, Helbing explained that the series took "Crisis" as an opportunity for the series to explore a time when things get complicated for the couple: parenting teenagers.

"Well, for all the fans that watched you know at the end of the last or the beginning of last crossover Clark and Lois had a little infant boy named Jonathan, and the worlds merged and everything gets rewritten, and the end of the crossover is Lois calling Clark saying that she that he has to get home, because there's a problem with the boys," Helbing said. "So, we took 'Crisis' as an opportunity to really age up and change things for them as parents, age up the boys and then make them teenagers, when things really get complicated for parents. So, I think just 'Crisis' in general, really gave us an opportunity to start with a blank slate and tell the story in a way that we couldn't have otherwise."

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

The series will also see the Kent family head back to Smallville, but perhaps most exciting for fans was the revelation that there will be a new suit for Superman in the series, another product of "Crisis".

"Originally, when you came on for the crossovers, that suit just wasn't built to sustain a series," Helbing explained of the current Superman suit Hoechlin has worn during his Arrowverse appearances. "And I think just in everything that we were talking about earlier, you know, 'Crisis' gave us this fresh slate. Yeah, let's, let's make a new suit. So, there's gonna be a really badass Superman suit in this show."

Superman & Lois is expected to debut in January of 2021.