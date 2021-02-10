Superman & Lois Casts Angus Macfadyen as Jor-El (Exclusive)

Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen will appear in The CW‘s Superman & Lois, playing the role of Jor-El, ComicBook.com has learned exclusively. The character, previously played by luminaries like Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe, is going to serve much the same role in Superman & Lois that he has done in previous installments of the Superman mythology: he will serve as a spectral guide to his son, Superman, via the technology of the Fortress of Solitude. Whether it will be Superman, or his children (whom we know will learn his secret identity in the pilot), who benefits from the advice is not yet clear.

Recently, the TV series Krypton (which ran for two seasons on Syfy) starred Cameron Cuffe as Jor-El’s father, Seg-El. The series featured the birth of Jor-El, revealing that Superman’s father was in fact the brother of General Dru-Zod (there played by Arrowverse veteran Colin Salmon).

Here’s the official (albeit pretty minimal) character description for Jor-El.

“Jor-El is Clark Kent’s Kryptonian father. Though he died along with Krypton, his brilliant essence still exists within the arctic Fortress of Solitude to provide guidance when his son seeks help.”

The character will debut in the series’ second episode, which will air on March 2 on The CW.

Over the course of his career, Angus has appeared in dozens of feature films and television shows, including a career-defining role as Robert the Bruce in Braveheart. In 2019, he would return to that character with a stand-alone feature film, which he also co-wrote and produced. Other major roles include playing Orson Welles in Cradle Will Rock, three seasons on AMC’s Turn, and a role in The Lost City of Z, in which he starred alongside Charlie Hunnam and Tom Holland.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere on February 23.