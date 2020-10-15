Superman & Lois Star Confirms Filming Begins Next Week

✖

Last week brought a report which indicated that The CW's Superman & Lois could begin filming sometime this week. Turns out that was somewhat true, as series star Elizabeth Tulloch has confirmed that some filming is taking place this week but that proper production on the series will take place next week. Earlier today Tulloch posted a photo on Instagram, which prompted a fan to ask if filming was actually taking place this week. The actress replied: "Screen tests today, tomorrow green screen stuff, and officially start next week :)." You can find a screenshot below along with another post made by Tulloch showing off the trailers for the title characters.

Tulloch previously opened up about her work as the character and her favorite Lois Lane moments while appearing on the Superman & Lois panel at DC FanDome last month, revealing that actress' Margot Kidder's portrayal of the character in the classic Christopher Reeve Superman movie was one of her biggest points of reference for the upcoming series.

"There was something about the way I felt like Margot Kidder played it or maybe I'm projecting where it feels like and part of the reason they're such a good couple and they love each other so much is that she just kind of gets him," Tulloch said. "And you know I just remember moments where she was kind of looking at him quizzically and I'm like 'wait does she know, or does she just sort of understand something about him and who he is?' and what he represents and like, you know, going back to what I was saying earlier on, I think part of the reason Lois is the perfect woman for Clark is that she gets why Superman is so important for the world. And she is happy to make the sacrifice. As far as one on one time and family time, as a result."

Tulloch co-stars along side Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin in the series with young actors Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass taking on the part of their sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kent. Other cast members on the series includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Dylan Walsh as Lois' father General Samuel Lane.

Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash, Smallville) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois is expected to debut in January of 2021.

