Jeffrey Dean Morgan Returns to ‘Supernatural’ in 300th Episode Photos

The CW has revealed a sneak peek look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's anticipated return to Supernatural in its milestone 300th episode.

When Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) turn to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, a twist on wish fulfillment reunites the boys with their long-dead father John (Morgan) and mother Mary (Samantha Smith) — only for the pair of hunters to find much more than either of them had anticipated.

"Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted," producer Andrew Dabb previously told EW.

"They're actually expecting something else, but [John's return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really want brings John back into their lives."

The episode also works as wish fulfillment for Morgan, who has longed for a way to revisit the series after last appearing in a sophomore season episode in 2007.

"We've been talking years, since I left the show, on a way to come back and when was gonna be the right time," Morgan told EW. "It was a thrill. I was so happy to be there that I didn't want to leave once I got there."

Added Padalecki, the reunion was an "almost cathartic experience" when filming again with his TV dad. "All in all I felt like it really served the story well to have Sam and John have a chance to kind of hash things out," he said.

The episode, the stars agreed, carries "a lot of weight" in scenes shared between John and the boys.

"And it's gonna be emotional, and it'll be funny at times," Morgan said, "but I think that it's gonna really tug on some heartstrings."

Also featuring the return of Zachariah (Kurt Fuller), Supernatural's 300th episode, 'Lebanon,' premieres Thursday, February 7 on The CW.