‘Supernatural’ 300th Episode Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for Supernatural‘s 300th episode, titled “Lebanon.” The episode is set to air on February 7 and will feature the return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Andrew Dabb opened up a bit about how John will come back. As fans may recall, John was a major focus of the series’ first two seasons with the show’s opening mystery being that of what happened to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) missing father. After the family was reunited, though, Dean was on the verge of death and John made a deal with a demon to save his son’s life. John made one more appearance at the end of that same season, when his spirit helped Sam and Dean defeat the Yellow-Eyed demon. It seems that it’s how John departed that prompts his return.

“Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted,” Dabb explained. “They’re actually expecting something else, but [John’s return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really want brings John back into their lives.”

While it doesn’t sound like John coming back will be that straightforward — the lengthy Entertainment Weekly piece goes on to explain that John’s return also brings back Zachariah (Kurt Fuller), an angel with a less-than-pleasant relationship with the brothers, according to Morgan, each of the brothers will have their time with their dad.

“The relationships between these three men were so open, so if I was going to come back, it would be nice to have some closure, especially with Sammy,” Morgan said.

“The episode gives Sam a chance to forgive,” Padalecki said, while for Dean, it’s a too-good dream.

“For Dean, the whole episode is a dream that he doesn’t want to wake up from,” Ackles added. “But he knows he has to.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN RETURNS FOR THE 300TH EPISODE

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on The CW. “Lebanon” debuts on February 7.