‘Supernatural’ 300th Episode Will Bring Back Kurt Fuller’s Zachariah

Supernatural‘s milestone 300th episode will see the return of Kurt Fuller’s Zachariah, EW revealed Monday.

EW did not detail the return of the angel who served as the superior of Castiel (Misha Collins), close ally to hunter brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki).

The arrogant angel, snobbish towards humans and his having to linger on Earth in the possessed form of a person, last appeared in the series’ 100th episode in season 5.

“Point of No Return” exposed Zachariah as a liar who used Dean and Sam’s younger half-brother, Adam Milligan (Jake Abel) as bait, before the treacherous Zachariah was cut down by a furious Dean when wielding an angel-killing blade.

Also returning to the series for its 300th episode is John Winchester star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who boarded the series during its first season in 2005. Morgan last appeared onscreen in a 2007 episode.

“I went up to Vancouver to go shoot a role that I did 14 years ago. They’re on their 300th episode, can you believe it?” Morgan said when serving as guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Yeah, that’s crazy. I’ve never heard of such a thing.”

Morgan added reprising the role after so many years away was “a blast, super cool.”

Asked about the appeal of Supernatural that drove the show to 14 seasons and 300 episodes — with more to come — Ackles told Collider it’s “a variety of things.”

“I think it begins with the relationship with the brothers. I think that’s the soul of the show. But I also think it’s this crazy world that they live in: this wild west of angels and demons and fighting this unbelievable fight where they’re against all odds, where no human being should ever stand a chance, yet they somehow find a way to stand a chance,” Ackles said.

“And I think it resonates with audiences because I’ve heard that in a lot in feedback I’ve gotten, not just when I needed an escape so I watch Supernatural but when I was sick, or when I lost my mother, or when I was going through a tough time, it was the brothers that gave me the strength to keep fighting, and it was their story that inspired me to keep fighting. And I think that resilience, who these two are together is, is one of the things that people really attach themselves to, and I’m proud of that.”

Supernatural‘s 300th episode, ‘Lebanon,’ premieres Thursday, February 7 on The CW.