Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her 💔," Susan Raab Ceklosky wrote on Facebook. You can view the post below:

My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with... Posted by Susan Raab Ceklosky on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Aycox was born in Oklahoma in 1975 and landed her first television job in 1996 in an episode of the Weird Science TV show. In the 1990s, she also appeared in episodes of L.A. Heat, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Boy Meets World, Ally McBeal, and The X-Files. Her first film role was in Defying Gravity in 1997 and she was also seen in Crime + Punishment in Suburbia in 2000. Other TV appearances included Dark Angel, CSI, The Twilight Zone, Ed, Las Vegas, Criminal Minds, Law & Order, and more. Aycox also appeared in 12 episodes of Cold Case between the show's second and seventh seasons and all 20 episodes of Dark Blue. Within the last decade, she appeared in episodes of Longmire and The Glades and was last seen onscreen in the movie Dead on Campus back in 2014.

As for Supernatural, Aycox first played Meg in the first season episode "Scarecrow" and went on to show up again in "Shadow," "Salvation," and "Devil's Trap" in that original season before appearing one more time in the fourth season episode, "Are You There, God? It's Me, Dead Winchester."

In Aycox's Instagram bio, she referred to herself as a "former actress" and wrote that she was "fighting Leukemia" and "about to have stem cell transplant #2." Her last post was 34 weeks ago. Aycox was also a vegan chef and posted many recipes on Instagram before chronicling her cancer journey. You can view her posts here.

Our thoughts go out to Nicki Aycox's friends and family at this difficult time.