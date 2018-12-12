Fans React to the Return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan to ‘Supernatural’

Today was a huge day for fans of The CW‘s long-running hit series Supernatural. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially returning to the series.

On Wednesday, the network revealed that Morgan will be reprising his role of John Winchester, the father of Sam and Dead, for Supernatural‘s upcoming 300th episode. The news is huge, as Morgan played John Winchester for a total of just 12 episodes over the first few seasons of the series. The character last appeared in the Season 2 finale in 2007.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans may recall, John was a major focus of the series’ first two seasons with the show’s opening mystery being that of what happened to their missing father. After the family was reunited, though, Dean was on the verge of death and John made a deal with a demon to save his son’s life. John made one more appearance at the end of that same season, when his spirit helped Sam and Dean defeat the Yellow-Eyed demon.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other guest stars,” said executive producer Andrew Dabb.

Since leaving Supernatural, Morgan has taken on a number of film and television roles, perhaps most famously that of the bat-swinging, foul-mouthed villain Negan on The Walking Dead where Morgan has played the character on AMC’s zombie drama for over two years at this point.

While the details of Morgan’s return to the series are currently limited to the specific episode which is entitled “Lebanon” and will air on Thursday, February 7th, fans were so stunned and excited about the news that they quickly flooded social media to react. Want to see for yourself how fans are reacting to the return of Morgan to Supernatural in time for its milestone episode? Read on for some of our favorites and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

So emotional

@JDMorgan WILL BE BACK IN 300th #Supernatural EPISODE AND IT MAKES ME SO HAPPY AND EMOTIONAL ! #PapaWinchesterIsBack pic.twitter.com/AvvKAptdjZ — elodie ? (@ellodie_) December 12, 2018

Cue the Titanic lady meme…

Accurate

Daddy’s coming home !!!! pic.twitter.com/3khZ6ANXRe — Lizzie ?hello fall TV my old firend ? (@Biz_Smith) December 12, 2018

YES YES YES

All the ugly crying

Sometimes you just have to go full Jim Carrey face.

Waiting so long

Hyperventilating!

Yes! Hyperventilating over here! Can’t wait for @JDMorgan to reprise his role as John Winchester!! Over the moon happy about this! @cw_spn @JensenAckles @jarpad — Marissa (@chickamonkayy) December 12, 2018

OMG

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Anasa S. Davis (@NasieNas) December 12, 2018

But not everyone is hyped…