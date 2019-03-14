‘Supernatural’ Releases the Perfect Bag for Pi Day

Dean loves him some pie, though he’ll be disappointed to find out that this one tastes like a crossbody bag filled with credit cards and a smartphone. Indeed – this official Supernatural bag is the perfect accessory for Pi Day, or any day that you would like to prevent your sundries from being possessed.

Fortunately, the Supernatural Pie Crossbody Bag is available right here at Hot Topic for $31.92 when you use the code HT20 at checkout. Grab it while you can, because it looks like tiny Dean might try and eat the pie bag regardless of how it tastes. He just likes pie that much.

On a related note, ThinkGeek is celebrating Pi Day by taking 31.4159265359….% (rounded to 31.42%) off pretty much everything they sell – including an expensive Dean Winchester sixth-scale figure that’s similar to the one in Hot Topic’s pie bag photo (there are also some adorable Supernatural chibi plush). All you need to do is use the code PIDAY19 at checkout before 11:59pm EST tonight to score the deal.

Naturally, you’ll want to use this opportunity to grab some of ThinkGeek’s pricier and most popular items. That having been said, we’ve put together a list of some prime targets:

• Gloomhaven Board Game

• Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

• Unicorn Wall Light

• Game of Thrones Needle Sword

• Marvel Thor Hammer Tool Set

• Doctor Who TARDIS Coffee Press

• The Witcher 3 Vinyl Soundtrack

• Critical Hit D20 Waffle Maker

If you’re looking for more options, head on over to ThinkGeek and check out their bestseller list. This is the biggest deal that ThinkGeek has run since the holidays, so take advantage of it while you can. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $50.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.