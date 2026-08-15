Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer Confirms a Major Season 1 Problem Has Been Resolved

Ahsoka Season 1 marked the arrival of a new live-action Star Wars TV show, but it was essentially the fifth season of the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Many of the storylines and character arcs are rooted in their earlier show; Ahsoka and Sabine Wren embark on a mission to find the missing Ezra Bridger (who disappeared in the emotional Rebels finale) while Hera Syndulla attempts to warn the New Republic about Grand Admiral Thrawn’s imminent return. In addition to seeing the fan-favorite Ahsoka finally headline her own project several years after her debut, one of the main selling points of Ahsoka was seeing the main Rebels crew in live-action. As great as it was to watch Hera, Sabine, Ezra, and even Chopper come to life like never before, there was one key character missing.

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Zeb was the only living member of the classic Ghost crew who did not appear in Ahsoka Season 1, but this problem has been rectified for Season 2. The recently released Ahsoka Season 2 trailer includes a shot of Zeb and Ezra sharing an embrace. It’s possible this is the first time the old friends have seen each other since Ezra returned to the main Star Wars galaxy.

Will Ahsoka Season 2 Have Any Connections to The Mandalorian and Grogu?

Zeb wasn’t in Ahsoka Season 1, but fans have seen him in live-action before. The Lasat made a cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3 before playing a larger supporting role in this summer’s The Mandalorian and Grogu. In the film, Zeb partners up with Din Djarin and Grogu on their mission to locate Rotta the Hutt. At the end of the movie, Rotta decides to stay with the New Republic, seeing it as an opportunity for him to do some good in the galaxy. Nothing has been confirmed on this front, but it’s worth wondering if Zeb’s history with Rotta, Djarin, and Grogu means Ahsoka Season 2 will have connections to The Mandalorian and Grogu.

From the footage shown in the Ahsoka Season 2 trailer, it’s clear that a war is coming. Thrawn is using the might of his fleet to eliminate the New Republic and re-establish the Empire as the dominant force in the galaxy. Considering the high stakes, it’d be reasonable to assume Djarin and Rotta would join the fight. Both are more than capable of handling themselves in battle, and it would be odd if they were missing from a great conflict against an enemy like Thrawn. Rotta is now directly working with the New Republic; Mando is more of an independent contractor who takes on jobs for the “good guys” while he mentors the young Grogu. It wouldn’t be a shock if Zeb called upon them to help — depending on how dire things get.

It remains to be seen how much more of this New Republic era story there is to tell. This era of the Star Wars timeline primarily consists of live-action Disney+ shows, and now Disney is scaling back on TV output. Ahsoka Season 2 is the last live-action Star Wars show on the docket; nothing else has even been announced. It’s possible Lucasfilm is going to use Ahsoka Season 2 to wrap up this narrative arc, meaning it would be nice to see Djarin and Rotta again. Following up on The Mandalorian and Grogu could provide those characters with a stronger sense of closure before Lucasfilm turns the page.

Regardless of whether or not there are any Mandalorian and Grogu connections to be found in Ahsoka Season 2, it’ll be great to see Zeb and Ezra reunited. The two had an amusing, sibling-like dynamic on Rebels. When they first met each other, they were a bit at odds with one another, but over the course of the series, they grew to truly love and care about each other. The Ghost crew was a family, and Zeb finally getting a chance to catch up with Ezra after all these years should be an emotional moment.