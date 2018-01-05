‘Supernatural’: First Look At Apocalypse World Bobby’s Return

Supernatural will soon see the return of Apocalypse World Bobby (Jim Beaver), who first appeared in the paranormal series’ season 12 finale.

Beaver shared a new look at the apocalyptic version of Bobby Singer, who hails from a world where Hunter brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) were never born.

The real world version of Bobby, the brothers’ father figure, died in season 7 after being hospitalized from a severe gunshot to the head.

Bobby, who elected not to go along with a reaper after his death, lingered as a ghost and was spent time trapped in Hell before his spirit ascended to Heaven.

Beaver’s photo teases a Bobby ready for action, and he just may run into a freshly-arrived Jack (Alexander Calvert) in his time in Apocalypse World.

Supernatural, now in its 13th season, returns from its winter break Thursday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.