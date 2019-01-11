‘Supernatural’ Season Finale Date Announced

The season finale date for Supernatural was announced today as part of The CW‘s spring 2019 slate of new and returning programming.

The season fourteen finale will take place on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. After Supernatural wraps its season, iZombie will slide into its time slot for its fifth and final season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been a big year for Supernatural, with the family back together (ish) and hunting side by side, while the chemistry between the brothers is tried because of Dean’s brief disappearance.

The show will also celebrate 300 episodes soon, complete with guest appearances by some fan-favorites including The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning to reprise the role of John Winchester.

“I went up to Vancouver to go shoot a role that I did 14 years ago. They’re on their 300th episode, can you believe it?” Morgan said while serving as guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Yeah, that’s crazy. I’ve never heard of such a thing.”

Morgan, who boarded the series in its first season in 2005 and appeared across 12 episodes, reprises his role as John Winchester, a once-disappeared hunter of all things supernatural and father of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki).

The star’s long-awaited return to Supernatural marks his first appearance on the series since 2007, where Winchester’s spirit escaped from Hell to help his sons defeat the demon Azazel before moving on.

“So 14 years ago I played the father of Sam and Dean on that show, the two boys… so yeah, to go back and be able to do that with them was a blast, super cool,” Morgan said.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other guest stars,” executive producer Andrew Dabb said when announcing Morgan’s return in December.

Morgan aired his openness to a return in September 2017, telling a packed Supernatural-centric convention John’s sons “need to have some closure with this guy, and I think that John would like to have some closure, and I think you, the audience, deserves it.”

Supernatural‘s 300th episode, ‘Lebanon,’ premieres Thursday, February 7 on The CW. The season finale will be on April 25.