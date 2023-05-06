Fox is apparently getting rid of another long running series, cancelling the hit comedy Call Me Kat after three seasons. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the show's conclusion, revealing that the cancellation was revealed one day after its season finale. The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik starred in the show, which was a co-production between Warner Bros. TV, BBC Studios America and Fox Entertainment. Unlike another FOX series that got cancelled, 9-1-1, it's unclear if Call Me Kat will seek out another home.

"We are very proud of 'Call Me Kat.' But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped," Fox said in a statement. "We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to 'Call Me Kat.'"

Call Me Kat was originally based on the BBC production Miranda, and starred Bialik as as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. In the series Kat has spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky, navigating life and her singleness. Other cast members included. Cheyenne Jackson as Max, Julian Gant as Carter, Kyla Pratt as Randi and Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila.

The series previously was left without a major star following the sudden and tragic death of series regular Leslie Jordan. Back in October of last year the fan-favorite, who become a household name for his social media posts during COVID lockdown, suffered a medical emergency while driving his car, crashing his BMW into the side of a building.

One possible reason, in addition to declining viewership, that Call Me Kat got the axe is the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike. This, coupled with the potential for SAG-AFTRA and the DGA to strike this summer makes the potential for more show cancellations seem very likely.