Futurama Season 11 Gets Hulu Premiere Date

Futurama is coming back (again), this time to Hulu, and the streaming platform today announced that the series will be back with its eleventh season on July 24. The series, which has had numerous lives on broadcast, cable, and streaming, is once again returning as part of a larger wave of animated revivals including Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head and an upcoming return of King of the Hill. There's not much to be seen yet as far as what the Planet Express team is up to, but there's a target date now, and no doubt a trailer coming soon.

Here's how Hulu describes the new revival of some of Matt Groening's most popular characters, outside of Springfield of course, "While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of The Simpsons, Futurama is a sci-fi animated comedy."

"I've always felt [Futurama and King of the Hill] had more stories to tell," Marci Proietto, VP of 20th Century Television Animation, said back in April.

As for what fans can hope to see from the new revivals, Proietto teased, "Viewers can expect the same great humor and great writing they love. For Futurama, it's like catching up with old friends in the most amazing way, and for King of the Hill, it's seeing the characters we love with a slightly more modern sensibility." The curious thing about this answer, however, is how differently the revivals are being approached.

What to Know About New Futurama

Futurama has been revived by Hulu, and has been picked up for 20 episodes overall. The first season of the new Futurama series is scheduled to debut with Hulu some time this Summer, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the new episodes just yet. The episode titles for the first wave of revival episodes have been revealed for the new Futurama, however, and break down as such:

"The Impossible Stream,"

"Rage Against The Vaccine,"

"Zapp Gets Cancelled,"

"The Prince And The Product,"

"Related To Items You've Viewed,"

"Children Of A Lesser Bog,"

"How The West Was 1010001,"

"I Know What You Did Last Xmas,"

"Parasites Regained,"

"All The Way Down."

Although there were a few contract disputes early on, the new Futurama revival will feature a returning cast from the original series.

You can catch Futurama on Hulu beginning July 24th.