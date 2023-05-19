The CW is turning the page to the next chapter of The Librarians. On Thursday, the network announced The Librarians: The Next Chapter as part of its programming lineup that includes the scripted series Joan, starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, and eco-thriller The Swarm, from GOT executive producer Frank Doelger. The spin-off series is a sequel to the canceled TNT series The Librarians, which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world's most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts: The Library.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter "centers on a Librarian' from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here," the official logline reads. "When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians."

Dean Devlin, who served as executive producer of the 2014 TV series that ran for four seasons on TNT, will executive produce and showrun the new series along with EPs Rachel Olschan-Wilson (The Outpost, The Ark) and Marc Roskin (The Librarians, Leverage). Devlin's Electric Entertainment will produce with The CW Network, behind Riverdale, Walker, Nancy Drew, and DC series The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Gotham Knights.

The Librarian franchise originated on TNT with three made-for-TV movies — 2004's Quest for the Spear, 2006's Return to King Solomon's Mines, and 2008's Curse of the Judas Chalice — starring ER's Noah Wyle as Flynn Carsen, the eponymous Librarian tasked with protecting artifacts like The Ark of the Covenant and Excalibur. Wyle reprised his role on The Librarians, which followed the adventures of Guardian Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn), Annex caretaker Jenkins (John Larroquette), and Librarians Jacob Stone (Christian Kane), Cassandra Cillian (Lindy Booth), and Ezekiel Jones (John Harlan Kim).

"The CW is now open for business with everyone. We are developing homegrown shows with award-winning producers and fresh new voices, overseeing original big budget co-productions featuring A-list stars and owning quality content that appeals to broadcast audiences," Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, said in a statement. Schwartz added that The CW is "thrilled to be the home of a potential new franchise" with The Librarians: The Next Chapter.