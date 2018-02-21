‘Rick and Morty’: Szechuan Sauce Is Returning to McDonald’s

After last fall’s Szechuan Sauce debacle, McDonald’s promised to make things right and bring the condiment made popular by Rick and Morty back on a much larger scale. Now, it looks like details of the sauce’s return are coming very, very soon.

In announcement made on a new website called “We Want the Sauce,” the fast food chain revealed that they will be providing more details on Szechuan Sauce’s return on Thursday, February 22 as part of a three-part podcast series called “The Sauce.”

“So, come this Thursday, February 22nd, we’ll not only announce when, where, and how much Szechuan Sauce will be returning. We will also answer those questions and share those stories via a stranger-than-fiction, three-part podcast series: The Sauce,” the statement reads. You can check out a clip from the podcast above.

So how did we get to this point, a point where McDonald’s had to make a special website and podcast to announce the return of a McNugget dipping sauce? If you somehow missed the Szechuan Sauce drama back in October, here’s a recap. In the third season Rick and Morty premiere episode, “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” Rick is interrogated by a member of the Galactic Federation who wants to know what the secret to Rick’s portal gun is. The gun, you see, allows him to travel across dimensions at will. Rick then makes up a story to con the Federation, during which he and the interrogator go to McDonald’s to try the limited-edition Szechuan sauce. At episode’s end, Rick reveals to Morty that the point of the trip was simply to taste the limited-edition sauce once more.

The joke, which began as a rip on co-creator Justin Roiland who also happens to be obsessed with the sauce, resulted in McDonald’s sending Roiland a large jug of the sauce and then, last fall, McDonald’s put out an extremely limited amount of the sauce in packaging designed to resemble the style of Rick and Morty along with Rick and Morty-inspired posters. However, fans’ excitement quickly turned to rage when it was discovered that not only was the sauce unavailable at most McDonald’s locations, but the release contained such small quantities that most people who showed up wanting a taste of that Mulan McNuggets sauce left empty handed while many of those who did get their hands on the sauce were selling them on eBay to the highest bidder.

In response to the fiasco, McDonald’s announced the next day that they had underestimated the demand for Szechuan Sauce and would bring it back, this time in larger quantities and for more than one day.

“Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter,” wrote in a statement last October. “And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”

As for when fans might expect to get their hands on the sauce, while information is coming this Thursday, posts are popping up on reddit indicating that some stores have the sauce right now and are more than happy to hand it out if asked for it, though one reddit user shared a photo of restaurant documents that seemed to indicate that the sauce would be available to the public in major markets beginning Monday, February 26.

With Szechuan Sauce coming back in just a few days that leaves only one question that Rick and Morty fans would like an answer to: when are we getting season four?