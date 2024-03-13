Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Playmates Figures Revealed (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the success of the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a new TMNT animated series that's set in the same universe dubbed Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set to launch on Paramount+ this summer. Naturally, Playmates Toys has some fun new figures lined up that will launch alongside the new series, and your first look at them is happening right here at ComicBook.com!

The design of the toys mirrors the new animation style of the show, and they're in the Mutations Mix 'N Match series which allows you to swap out heads and limbs between figures to create your own unique mutant characters. The mutation variations are endless, with hundreds of possible combinations. Look for the figures to arrive in August (the same month as the show perhaps?) for $9.99 each, most likely here on Amazon. This article will update with official retailer launch information when it becomes available. In the meantime, you can find a huge selection of the current crop of TMNT collectibles from Playmates inside that link.

The Mutations Mix 'N Match Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup includes the following:

Leonardo includes Metalhead's head, Splinter's right arm, and Leo's weapons

Donatello includes Metalhead's head, Mechazoid's left arm, and Donnie's weapons

Michelangelo includes Mechazoid's head, Bishop's right arm, and Mikey's weapons

Raphael includes Splinter's head, Metalhead's left leg, and Raph's weapons

Splinter includes Leo's head, Raph's right arm, and Splinter's weapons

Bishop in Mech includes Raph's left arm, Donnie's right leg, and Bishop's weapons

Mechazoid includes Donnie's head, Mikey's left arm, and Mechazoid's weapons

Metalhead includes Raph's head, Leo's left arm, and Metalhead's weapons

The official synopsis for the show reads: "From the universe of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple."

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being overseen by the production company Point Grey, the same company that brought the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie to life. This series also marks the fifth animated TV show to tackle the turtles following Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which ran between 2018 and 2020.