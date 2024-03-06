Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Returns to Mutant Mayhem Universe

The newish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie that came out around a year ago to a mostly positive reception is getting a follow-up in the form of a new game called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. Developed by A Heartful of Games and published by Outright Games, Mutants Unleashed will be a mix between a 3D brawler and a platformer with a first look at the art style for the game shared today. It doesn't yet have a release date, but it's scheduled to be out in Q4 2024 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

This TMNT game was first announced last year by Outright Games when the publisher said it'd be working on a new chapter in the Mutant Mayhem universe which was regarded by many as a video game sequel to the movie. When announced without a name initially, it was said that the TMNT game would look to recreate the "bold, painterly art style" from Mutant Mayhem, and judging from the first look screenshots which were shared today, that's exactly what the game will do.

We haven't yet gotten a gameplay trailer showing off what the game will look like in action, but screenshots like the one below provide our first look at Mutants Unleashed.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed First Look

"We're delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Paramount to deliver an exhilarating new chapter in the incredible universe of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As a franchise that started in comic books and rocketed into a global phenomenon, we couldn't be more excited to offer fans, new and old, a high-energy, interactive story-driven experience. We're looking forward to sharing more of the dynamic universe we've created alongside A Heartful of Games in the coming months."

A Heartful of Games previously worked with Outright Games to develop DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms while Outright Games itself has worked with Paramount on numerous occasions for games like Peppa Pig: World Adventures, Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition, Bluey: The Videogame, and more. The game will be priced at $39.99 when it releases later this year, and Walm,art will apparently have a special edition of the TMNT game, too, that'll give Mutants Unleashed players a new cosmetic.

Other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Games and Movies

In addition to this newly announced TMNT game, the Ninja Turtles have quite a bit going on elsewhere, too. While this Mutants Unleashed game is effectively a return to the Mutant Mayhem universe, it's not the only "sequel" of sorts that TMNT fans are getting. A sequel to the movie is also happening in the form of another film which does not yet have a set name but does have a release year that'll have it out in 2026. An animated series set in the same universe called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is also in the works and will stream on Paramount+.

As far as games go, there's a new one called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants which looks to bring a TMNT arcade game to home platforms. There's also a video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin that's in the works, though we haven't heard much about that one at all since it was announced.