Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Released

It looks like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are gearing up for a big new project. Following the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, all eyes are on the heroes in a half shell. The movie has also spawned a spin-off TV series at Nickelodeon, and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has released its first trailer at last.

As you can see above, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles looks like the perfect successor to the hit Paramount movie. All of our favorite turtles are back in action here as they explore the world above the sewers. From class projects to robot invasions, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have a lot to do in this new series. So if you want to reunite with the gang, Paramount+ will bring this animated series live this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those curious about Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the production company Point Grey is overseeing the project. The company was a nature fit as Point Grey brought the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie to life. This series also marked the fifth animated TV show to tackle the mutant turtles. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the last show to go live, and it ran between 2018 and 2020.

Of course, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles looks excellent, and it most definitely shows what kind of animation Point Grey can do. Fans can expect this upcoming series to mesh with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and that is what netizens are looking for. The hit movie went live last year and grossed $180 million USD globally. Praised for its pacing and modernized story, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is one of the franchise’s best. And now, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is expanding the story.

What do you think about this look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!