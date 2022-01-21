Tales of The Walking Dead Begins Filming First Season for AMC

Filming has begun on Tales of the Walking Dead, the first anthology series set in AMC’s Walking Dead Universe. Cameras started rolling this week in Buford, Georgia, not far from the Atlanta and Senoia-shot flagship series now filming the last stretch of its eleventh and final season. Tales showrunner and executive producer Channing Powell, a veteran writer-producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, confirmed the start of filming with a behind-the-scenes image from the Buford set of the episodic anthology spinoff premiering this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Michael E. Satrazemis, a director of photography turned producer-director on The Walking Dead and Fear, will direct the first of six episodes with cinematographer Adam Suschitzky (Fear TWD, Yellowstone, Suspicion). Satrazemis’ credits as director include The Walking Dead Season 4 episode “The Grove” and Fear‘s mid-Season 4 finale “No One’s Gone.”

Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, is executive producer of the spinoff he developed for AMC Networks. Gimple and longtime franchise producer Gale Anne Hurd have hinted actors from past seasons of The Walking Dead are reprising their roles for the series AMC describes as having “individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other standalone experiences.”

A cast list and other details are forthcoming. Tales takes place throughout the timeline of the Walking Dead zombie apocalypse and will bring back fan-favorite characters who have died in one-hour standalone episodes, revealing origin stories and other untold zombie tales.

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, of the third spinoff series after Fear and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms.”



McDermott continued, “We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+.

