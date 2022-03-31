The Walking Dead Wraps Filming on Final Season

That’s a series wrap on The Walking Dead. After 177 episodes, 12 years, and 11 seasons, filming has ended on the eleventh and final season of the AMC zombie drama. Cast and crew announced the official series finale wrap on March 30, marking the last day of shooting with photos from the set. In 2020, AMC Networks announced the flagship series of the Walking Dead Universe would conclude with an expanded 24-episode finale season to air in 2021 and 2022. A global pandemic and a 13-month shoot later, cameras rolled for the last time on The Walking Dead.

“Last day of filming on #TheWalkingDead,” showrunner Angela Kang wrote on Instagram with a video from the Georgia set. “Thanks to everyone who’s sent well wishes to those of us who work on the show today. It’s been an amazing ride.”

“We’re doing the last day. 12 years,” The Walking Dead executive producer and special FX make-up designer Greg Nicotero, who also directed the series finale, said in a separate video with Norman Reedus. Replied Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, “Love you, buddy. Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy.”

“One last time… much love to my beloved #TWDFamily on the last day of shooting! What an incredible 12 year run,” tweeted Walking Dead writer-producer LaToya Morgan. “Forever honored to be a part of this wonderful group of gifted humans.”

One last time… much love to my beloved #TWDFamily on the last day of shooting! What an incredible 12 year run. Forever honored to be a part of this wonderful group of gifted humans. #TWD #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2adN6u3MYT — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) March 30, 2022

The Walking Dead made history as the highest-rated series in the history of cable television and spawned AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe, which will expand with three TV spinoffs greenlit at AMC Networks: episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, an untitled Daryl/Carol series starring Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol, and Isle of the Dead, starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. A feature film trilogy is in development with Andrew Lincoln returning as Rick Grimes.

Today is the big day! Filming for #TheWalkingDead is coming to an end. It's been an incredible 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic wrap day. #TWDFamily forever! pic.twitter.com/ybGR8jqa9O — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 31, 2022

The Part 2 finale of The Walking Dead’s 3-part final season premieres April 10 on AMC (April 3 on AMC+). Part 3 with the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead airs later in 2022 on AMC.

