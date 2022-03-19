Norman Reedus is “getting better” and being cleared to return to work after suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead. After the Daryl Dixon actor canceled an appearance at Atlanta’s Fandemic Tour this weekend due to an “accident while filming,” Reedus’ publicist reported he was “recovering well and will return to work soon.” The March 11 incident delayed the wrap on The Walking Dead, which has been filming its series finale in Georgia. After Walking Dead director of photography Duane Manwiller confirmed the finale resumed filming on Friday without Reedus, the actor broke his silence on the on-set injury in an update posted to Instagram late Friday night:

“Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me,” Reedus shared on Instagram. “And sorry bout Atlanta event [Fandemic Tour] I was looking forward to it.”

Earlier on Friday, Manwiller said Reedus is “good to go” and will return to set to finish filming the series finale “after the weekend,” the DP wrote in response to a fan asking about the actor’s condition on Instagram.

Reedus’ publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, confirmed in a statement earlier this week Reedus “suffered a concussion on set” of The Walking Dead‘s final episode directed by Greg Nicotero. It’s unclear how the injury occurred.

The looming end of The Walking Dead after eleven seasons is “surreal,” Reedus previously told Sky News. Reedus and co-star Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, are the only cast members from the 2010 first season to remain on the show.

“It’s been such a big part of my life, this show and living out here in Georgia [filming home of The Walking Dead], I kind of go home to New York on my vacation time,” Reedus said. “So I don’t know. I’m trying not to think about it. I know it’s going to happen.”

Even after filming wraps on The Walking Dead, Reedus won’t be saying goodbye to Daryl Dixon. Reedus and McBride will reprise their roles in the untitled Daryl/Carol spinoff from showrunner Angela Kang, expected to premiere in 2023 on AMC.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 of 3 air Sundays on AMC and AMC+.