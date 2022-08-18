Tales of the Walking Dead is going back in time — to the onset of the zombie apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. On Sunday, AMC's Walking Dead anthology series premiered with the first of six standalone episodes focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse spanning The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In "Blair/Gina," which is streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its August 21 premiere on AMC, relive the beginning of the end with Blair (Lost in Space's Parker Posey) and Gina (Workaholics' Jillian Bell).

ComicBook has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which sees the hostile co-workers at each other's throats as they try to escape the city — and each other — at the apocalypse's start. Kari Drake (Lost in Space, Severance) wrote the episode directed by franchise veteran Michael E. Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead).

Watch the exclusive video above.

AMC describes "Blair/Gina": "It's the onslaught of the apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. As everyday people try to understand the bizarre events unfolding around them, it's anything but business as usual at the Circle of Trust Insurance Company. Blair and Gina, two co-workers who despise each other, are relentlessly confronted with life-threatening choices that make them question whom they want to be at the end of the world. They soon realize they must confront their own truths if they hope to survive a day no one wants to relive."

Read More ▸ Tales of TWD AMC+ Streaming Schedule ▸ "Evie/Joe" Exclusive Post-Mortem: Terry Crews ▸ Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 1 Available on YouTube for Free

Along with Posey and Bell making their Walking Dead Universe debuts in the self-contained story, actors playing new characters in the anthology series include Olivia Munn (Newsroom), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (ER), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick). Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) reprises her role as Alpha of the Whisperers in an upcoming episode.

New episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+, with episodes streaming one week ahead of AMC. See how to watch episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead early on AMC+.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.