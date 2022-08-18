The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will stream for free on YouTube. AMC Networks is making the series premiere of the new Walking Dead anthology show available to watch online, giving fans a complimentary preview of the first of six standalone episodes that aired August 14 on the AMC channel. If you missed it — or if you don't have a subscription to AMC+, where "Evie/Joe" is streaming now on-demand — the first full episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will go live on AMC's official YouTube channel on Thursday, August 18 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.

AMC describes "Evie/Joe": "In a road-trip story, reclusive prepper Joe (Terry Crews) abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally Evie (Olivia Munn) who is his opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones."

Watch the full episode below.

Crews recently told ComicBook about joining the Walking Dead Universe as Joe, one of the new characters introduced in the six-episode first season of the anthology series co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell.

"You've got to understand, I was worried. You have to know because I'm a fan too. I am the biggest fan. And the last thing you want to be is the guy who ruined the franchise," Crews said, adding: "This is a dream. This world is as big as Marvel. It's as big as any other world. And I am a big-time horror, sci-fi fan, and especially of [The Walking Dead]."

The remaining five original one-hour standalone episodes feature a cast that includes Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (ER), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), reprising her role as Whisperer leader Alpha.

"Evie/Joe" and "Blair/Gina" are available to stream now on AMC+, with episodes premiering weekly on Sundays. See how to watch episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead early on AMC+.

