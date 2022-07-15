Watch the Tales of the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer

AMC won't release the Tales of the Walking Dead trailer until San Diego Comic-Con, but the network is giving fans something to sink their teeth into before July 22. Ahead of its August 14 series premiere on AMC and AMC+, a new teaser for the episodic anthology set within The Walking Dead Universe highlights its all-star cast of walker apocalypse survivors, including Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), returning as Alpha of the Whisperers. Watch the new Tales of TWD teaser trailer above.

Consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on new and established characters, AMC describes the series: "The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Crews and Morton will join series co-star Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) on stage at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal an extended look at the Walking Dead spinoff on Friday, July 22. Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick is set to moderate the Hall H panel featuring TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Channing Powell, and director and executive producer Michael Satrazemis.

More previously announced cast members include Parker Posey (Scream), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Anthony Edwards (ER, Top Gun), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion).

Gimple, the former showrunner of The Walking Dead who oversees the live-action adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book for AMC, teased these six new zombie apocalypse stories will "expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms."

Added Powell of the first season cast, "We've worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I'm thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can't wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen."

The first two episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead will be available to stream on AMC+ on August 14, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning on August 21. New episodes will air Sundays on AMC starting August 14.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.