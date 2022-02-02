Tales of the Walking Dead: AMC Announces Season 1 Cast

AMC Studios has booked the first wave of new talent to survive the zombie apocalypse in The Walking Dead spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead. A one-hour episodic anthology series from developer and executive producer Scott Gimple (TWD: World Beyond, the upcoming Rick Grimes movies) and showrunner Channing Powell (writer-producer, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Tales tells six original, standalone stories focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. On Wednesday, AMC Networks announced the initial casting and behind-camera talent bringing Tales of the Walking Dead to life this summer on AMC and AMC+.

The actors cast in undisclosed roles are Anthony Edwards (Law & Order True Crime, Designated Survivor), Parker Posey (Search Party, Lost in Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul, Hacks), and Jillian Bell (Workaholics, Rough Night). More casting announcements are forthcoming, including returning Walking Dead cast members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From left to right: Bell, Edwards, Crews, Liu, and Posey.

Joining the franchise newcomers in the third spin-off out of AMC’s Walking Dead Universe are directors Haifaa Al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird, Motherland: Fort Salem), Deborah Kampmeier (Clarice, FBI: International), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Purge, Fear the Walking Dead) each directing one episode. Franchise veteran producer Michael E. Satrazemis, director on The Walking Dead and Fear, directs three episodes.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” said Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe.

Said Powell, “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen.”

Tales of the Walking Dead is now in production and premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.