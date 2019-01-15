TCL’s Excellent 65-inch 6 Series 4K TV is Cheaper Than Ever

With the Super Bowl only weeks away, retailers like Walmart and Amazon have dropped the price of the new 65-inch 6 Series 4K TV from TCL to an all-time low of $849.99. That’s a pretty amazing price for a set with features like the ability to handle Dolby Vision and HDR 10, contrast control zones, and Roku software. You can grab the deal from Walmart here (free shipping and pickup) and Amazon here (free shipping).

You can also get the deal from Best Buy for $799.99, albeit with an inferior remote than the one packaged with the Walmart and Amazon version. The Best Buy remote lacks voice control and relies on old fashioned line-of-sight IR.

TCL has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to TVs like those found in their new 6-Series line, which are widely considered to deliver incredible performance for the money (I own the 55-inch version and absolutely love it). Granted, the picture quality isn’t going to be quite as good as you’ll find with much more expensive sets, but there isn’t enough of a discrepancy to warrant spending twice as much or more for a minor upgrade.

Some might also be concerned that companies like TCL and Vizio can sell excellent televisions so cheaply because they subsidize the cost by selling viewer data. Personally, if I can get a great TV at a great price then I don’t really care if they know what I watch on Netflix. Still, if you’re concerned with this, you might want to look elsewhere.

Based on personal experience, I would also note that if you aren’t wall mounting one of the larger TCL TVs, you had better have a wide stand because the legs are positioned near the edge of the screen on either side.

The official description and list of features for the TCL 6-Series can be found below:

“TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR picture performance and the award-winning Roku TV smart platform in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Dolby Vision delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology individually optimizes the image across up to 120 zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ iPQ Engine provides precise color replication while HDR Pro Gamma significantly improves HDR performance in any setting. Powerful picture performance is complemented by the Roku OS, providing seamless access your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and other devices without flipping through inputs or complicated menus. An enhanced remote makes it easy to find movie titles, launch or change channels, and even switch inputs, all with your voice.”

Dimensions (w x H x D): TV without stand: 57.1″ x 32.9″ x 3″, TV with stand: 57.1″ x 35.7″ x10.7″

Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

LED backlighting with contrast control Zones produce Deep blacks and excellent picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet

