Game of Thrones' The Mountain Reveals Ripped New Look at 110-Point Weight Loss

The Mountain from Game of Thrones is absolutely ripped in some brand new photos. Hafthor Bjornsson entered the zeitgeist through the hit show and his massive presence. But, now he’s lost 110 pounds and sharing his journey with the fans. On Instagram, the Icelandic Giant took a second to explain how all of this went down. He’s been cutting weight to start his boxing career. He’s already bested the World’s Strongest Man competition. Along with those strongman feats, he also captured the Arnold Strongman Classic title. Now, if he can make this boxing dream happen, there could be a massive payday in the works. (We all can admit that Jake Paul and his host of challengers mean that anyone can make it if they have a large enough platform.)

Bjornsson began, “From 205kg to 155kg. Swipe to see the difference. Filmed a whole day in my life the other day on my YouTube channel. Click the link my my bio to check it out and see my new daily diet!”

Fellow strongman Eddie Hall isn’t buying the change of sport. He talked about it on social media. ”Anyone with any boxing tenacity about them will know that was the biggest load of s**t that has probably ever happened in boxing,” Hall said. “No-one can say he can [box] because he didn't land a punch. I want to say a big thank you to Thor for doing that match and putting it out on the internet. It has literally given me the best advantage that I have ever had."”

A couple of years ago, The Mountain broke the world record for the deadlift. Bjornsson had to celebrate the moment and describe the achievement on Instagram as well.

“I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible,” he posted. “If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com .@roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33”

