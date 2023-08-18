Ted Lasso Director Teases Some Spinoff Possibilities

Ahead of Season 3, Ted Lasso co-creator Jason Sudeikis braced fans for it being the final season of the series, though the popularity and critical acclaim of the program has had fans speculating about the series getting a spinoff. Frequent director Declan Lowney recently addressed the idea of spin-off series, and while he didn't confirm that there were official talks about pursuing any of these threads, his remarks will likely excite fans about how the filmmakers see just how much potential there still is in the franchise. All three seasons of Ted Lasso are now streaming on Apple TV+.

"I think the most exciting one was Keeley's (Juno Temple) pitch to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to create a Richmond women's football team," Lowney shared with AwardsRadar. "We've seen captain Roy (Brett Goldstein) take over and we've seen Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) get married and stay in England probably. So there's potential there for spinoffs. And then you've got Ted coaching a football league back in Kansas, so there is a potential spinoff there. If they want to do more, I'd be well up for it. But I don't think that's gonna happen for a while."

While fans themselves already conjured some of these ideas, likely the spinoff that they hadn't thought of was continuing to follow Ted after he returned to his family in America. With the proper series being titled after him, it would seem as though a continuation of the franchise would have to pivot away from him being the protagonist and instead focus on another fan-favorite character.

What seemed like the biggest hint of the franchise's future was the tease of a women's league, but star Waddingham recently confirmed that the way the scene was performed wasn't meant to tip viewers off to the franchise's future.

"When Juno and I read that, we didn't know how we wanted to convey our excitement about the potential of that," Waddingham shared with the Los Angeles Times. "[In the script] I was meant to look up from the folder and just be like, 'Oh, it's on.' But we couldn't contain our excitement. So if you look at it, we do have a moment of 'Aghhhh!' The hard part is the fact that unless I play her, Rebecca doesn't exist anymore. And I want to see her through. If you are left at a moment with the character, you want to see them through that moment. Does it work with her and the Dutchman? Does she have a female league? I mean, I hope so! It feels like it's finished but not finished, because none of our lives are."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Ted Lasso franchise.

Which of these spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know in the comments!