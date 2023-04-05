Ted Lasso Finally Faces Off With Nate in Season 3

The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso broke the hearts of fans, turning beloved underdog coach Nate Shelley into a villain. Nate, angry at Ted for what he felt was abandonment, leaked information about his boss to the press, ripped up the iconic "Believe" sign, and took a job managing West Ham United for the monstrous Rupert. Ted and Richmond coming face-to-face with Nate's new team has been one of the most anticipated events of Ted Lasso Season 3, and their first of two meetings occurred during the fourth episode of the season. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

Both Richmond and West Ham have been pushing towards the top of the Premier League table throughout the new season, making their first clash at West Ham a major affair. Fans have been waiting to see just how Ted and Nate would handle their reunion — and who would win the game. Unfortunately, things don't go Richmond's way.

Everyone at Richmond — save for Ted — has been overthinking the match against Nate, trying hard to strategize around him. That works for most of the first half of the game, but two very late goals from a smart Nate strategy call see West Ham go into halftime up by two goals. Then, a decision from Coach Beard and Roy Kent cause Richmond to really implode.

Fans knew that Nate ripped the "Believe" sign in half last season, but Ted taped it back up before any of the players found out. When they realize in this episode that someone tore it up, Beard, Roy, and Trent Crimm pull the security footage to find Nate doing the deed. They want to use it to fuel the team before the game but Ted refuses. During halftime, when the team needs a pick-me-up and Ted isn't in the locker room, the coaches opt to show the team the footage.

Richmond returns to the pitch angry, aggressive, and mean. It doesn't go too well for them. They completely fall apart, earning red card after red card on their way to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Nate's new team. Their anger gets the best of them, just like Ted predicted it would.

Fortunately for Richmond, each Premier League team plays every other team twice per season. They'll have a chance to get revenge on Nate and West Ham later in the season. Hopefully they'll be thinking more clearly next time.

What did you think of the latest episode of Ted Lasso Season 3? Let us know in the comments!