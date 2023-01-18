Unexpected Ted Lasso Star Says Season 3 Is "F-cking Awesome"

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and series co-creator Bill Lawrence are speaking highly of Season 3, calling it nothing less than "f*cking awesome." Goldstein (who also started as a writer on Ted Lasso before also starring) and Lawrence were at the Winter 2023 TCA panel for Ted Lasso Season 3, and there were definitely a lot of question hanging in the air, as Ted Lasso Season 3 has had a serious struggle making it to the screen.

Bill Lawrence was the one talking to reporters about the Ted Lasso Season 3 footage he's seen, calling it "f*cking awesome," with Goldstein adding that "I love it."

Lawrence also credited series star/producer/writer Jason Sudeikis, stating that "Jason Sudeikis ran Ted Lasso this year and crushed it. Brett had to stay there and act and be a writer on that show. I got to — because that production was up and running, because of all the support from Apple — come here and move back to my family and home and do Shrinking."

Indeed, Lawrence and Goldstein are working together on a new Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, which demanded a lot of Lawrence's time and attention. Jason Sudeikis slid into the showrunner position for Ted Lasso Season 3 – quite possibly at the worst possible time. Script re-writes, uncertainty about story direction, production delays, and ballooning budgets all made headlines – not to mention all the off-screen troubles casued by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Sudeikis' personal life imploding in the public eye, as his relationship with partner Olivia Wilde ended in scandal and an ugly separation.

With all that on the table, Ted Lasso may embody its own themes better than ever with a triumphant Season 3 run. Season 2 was showered with Emmy nominations and multiple wins, making Ted Lasso arguably more popular and acclaimed than ever. Even so, getting through season 3 seems to be the goal – with the future afterward looking very uncertain.

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis told reporters at the Emmys. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ sometime in 2023.