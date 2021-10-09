Ted Lasso EP Says Series May Last Longer Than Original Three-Season Plan

The second season of Ted Lasso came to a close on Friday and fans of the acclaimed Apple TV+ dramedy are already wondering when they can see more. Apple renewed the show for a third season while the second was still in production, but the Ted Lasso creators have said on more than one occasion that they always intended for the story to end after three seasons. Following two incredibly successful seasons and seven Emmy wins, the creative team is starting to change their minds a bit. Ted Lasso may live beyond Season 3 after all.

Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence spoke with Deadline about the show’s second season following the release of the finale on Friday, and the conversation naturally shifted toward what’s still to come. Season 3 is being written right now and it will indeed bring an end to the story that Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly set out to tell. However, Lawrence explained that his team is now open to telling more stories with the characters after their original tale is all said and done.

“When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” Lawrence said. “And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that.”

There’s no telling what that means just yet, as so much about Season 3 is still unknown. Season 2 was rightfully compared to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by its writers, as it takes the show in a darker direction and puts its characters through more difficult situations. It also ends on a more somber note, hopefully setting up an uplifting victory in the final act of the story.

Of course, there’s always the potential for the show to continue on without some of its core characters after Season 3, if their stories happen to come to an end. As strange as it seems to remove the titular character from a series, Ted has felt destined for a return to the States to be with his son at some point in the future. It isn’t too much of a stretch to believe that the show could follow characters like Roy, Rebecca, Beard, Sam, and Keeley beyond Season 3 and keep fans invested.

No one really knows what is going to happen with Ted Lasso moving forward, but fans will certainly be excited about the possibility of even more seasons as the years go on.