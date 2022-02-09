Ted Lasso Star Teases Season 3 Time Jump and Fierce Rivalry With New Foe

The third season of Ted Lasso is in the works at Apple TV+, with cameras set to roll by the end of the month. The Jason Sudeikis comedy has skyrocketed in popularity since its debut in 2020, and the third installment might be one of the most anticipated TV seasons in a while. Not only is Ted Lasso one of the most beloved shows around, but there is also a pretty major cliffhanger that needs to be addressed.

Ted Lasso‘s second season ends with Nate resigning from his post at Richmond and taking over as the manager of West Ham United, looking to take down his former club. In order to get the most out of the new rivalry with Nate, Ted Lasso will likely feature a small time jump, taking it to the beginning of the next season.

“Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” star and co-creator Brendan Hunt told TVLine. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice – home and away, because that’s how it goes.”

The conflict between the team and Nate will be central to the third season of Ted Lasso, which is great news for fans. Unfortunately, the new episodes will arrive a little later than expected.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt explained. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

The scripts have already been written and filming will take place by the end of February. Things are on the right track for Ted Lasso‘s newest season, but we’ll just have to wait a little while to see how it all shakes out.

