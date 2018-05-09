‘The 100’: New Season 5 Character Posters Released

The CW has released a group of character posters for season 5 of their cult hit The 100.

Earlier today, the network renewed the dystopian sci-fi drama series for a sixth season.

News of the renewal settles the fate of the show, one of a few of the network’s series remaining on the bubble. Decisions regarding Life Sentence, iZombie, and Valor have not yet been announced, though it’s anticipated that Valor and Life Sentence — both of which have underperformed — will not be renewed.

iZombie‘s fate is up in the air; while it does not perform as well as the other DC Comics dramas on the network, it has a loyal fan base and veteran shows tend to have better odds at getting an explicit “final season” renewal.

The 100, which returned for its fifth season last month, has been the stronger performer among the on the bubble series for The CW, drawing 2.1 million viewers in its most recent ratings versus iZombie‘s 1.3 million according to Deadline. Those numbers make The 100 a reliable midseason performer for the network on Tuesday nights.

You can check out the character posters in the attached gallery. The posters feature Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy (Bob Morley), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulous) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan).

Contributing to those numbers is something of a three-front plot this season. At the end of season four, those on Earth found themselves scrambling for survival in the face of the coming Praimfaya, a second nuclear apocalypse event caused by failing nuclear power plants around the world. Clarke, Bellamy, and Octavia all found themselves in different places when the moment came, with Bellamy going back into space to the Ark, Octavia below ground in the Second Dawn bunker, and Clarke left behind separated from both groups in the lab. Now in season five, the story has jumped six years later, revealing the fate of the trio even as a new threat — a prison transport ship — arrives on Earth to further complicate things.

The 100 joins 10 other CW series — Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane The Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural — in being renewed for the 2018-2019 season.

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Are you excited The 100 is getting a sixth season? Let us know in the comments!