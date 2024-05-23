The Abandons: Kurt Sutter's Netflix Western Series Begins Production

Production has officially begun for the new series from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. The Abandons is a Western series set up at Netflix, with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and The X-Files' Gillian Anderson in the lead roles. The series has been in development for a while now, and Netflix announced on Wednesday that Sutter's team have now kicked off production in Calgary.

"I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil," Sutter said. "What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct – the love and protection of mothers."

The Abandons has a large ensemble case with plenty of recognizable names, including a couple of reunions for Sutter with former stars of the SOA shows. Sons of Anarchy stars Ryan Hurst and Michael Ornstein are both appearing in The Abandons, along with Mayans MC breakout star Clayton Cardenas.

The cast also includes Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi, Natalia del Riego, Brian F. O'Byrne,, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Haig Sutherland, Jack Doolan, Jonathan Koensgen, Katelyn Wells, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, and Sarah White.

Here's the official synopsis for The Abandons:

"As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."

Sutter serves as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of The Abandons. Other executive producers include Stephen Surjik, Otto Bathurst, Emmy Grinwis, Jon Paré, and Robert Askins (Co-Executive Producer). This will be Sutter's first partnership with Netflix, following several projects at FX.