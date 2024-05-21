Sweet Tooth Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

The fan-favorite adaptation of the comic book Sweet Tooth is set to come to an end in Season 3, with Netflix releasing a full trailer for the final season of the series. The final season is sure to be the most ambitious yet, and with this final batch of episodes being designed to be the sendoff to the series, fans will be given the answers to all of their lingering questions, though they'll also be sad to say goodbye to the beloved characters they've spent these last few years with. You can check out the trailer for Season 3 of Sweet Tooth below before it premieres on Netflix on June 6th.

Netflix describes the final season, "Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba's Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans."

"As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids."

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle previously expressed the process of saying goodbye to these characters and getting the opportunity to organically bring their journeys to a close.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," Mickle detailed to Netflix's Tudum. "At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

Season 3 of Sweet Tooth premieres on Netflix on June 6th.

