David Duchovny is Open to Reprising Iconic X-Files Role

The X-Files star says he doesn't know what Mulder would be up to these days.

It's been six years since The X-Files came back for Season 11 and more than 30 since the iconic series first debuted, but even with a reboot on the horizon from Ryan Coogler, The X-Files star David Duchovny isn't ruling out revisiting FBI agent Fox Mulder. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Duchovny said that he doesn't "wake up and wonder" what is going on with the series, he still loves it — and he's always open to seeing what is possible.

"I don't wake up and wonder, 'Where is the X-Files stock today?' But I love that show," Duchovny said. "I don't know what my character would be like at my age. It's an interesting question. That show can address the present as well as it addressed the '90s. It just depends on Chris [Carter] or the other writers. I'm always like, 'Hey, let's see.'"

Duchovny's co-star Gillian Anderson has also not entirely ruled out a return to her The X-Files role.

"It's so funny because, for most of my life, since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, 'Nope. Not gonna happen,'" Anderson said earlier this year. "Now, Ryan Coogler, who's the director of Black Panther, a brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it. I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen, I think he's a bit of a genius."

When pressed on whether this means she's open to returning, Anderson confessed, "There's a chance it will happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing, but in his hands ... But I am not saying no, because I think he's really cool, and I think if he did it, it will be done incredibly well, and maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin' somethin'."

What is The X-Files Reboot About?

At this time, little is known about the project. While it is being billed as a reboot, no details about the direction the series will take have been revealed, though The X-Files creator Chris Carter has said that he is looking forward to Coogler's take on the series.

"It's interesting, people say, 'Aren't you possessive of it?' And I say, 'No, I'm looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it,'" Carter said.