The Afterparty Season 2 Gets Full Trailer

Recent years have seen the murder-mystery genre receive a resurgence, but as proven with his work on The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, filmmaker Chris Miller rarely takes a traditional approach to any storyline, which also applied to his Apple TV+ series The Afterparty. Not only did the hit comedy deliver audiences an entertaining murder-mystery, but each episode embraced an entirely different cinematic approach, resulting in an ambitious reinvention of the familiar concept. An all-new trailer for Season 2 of The Afterparty has been revealed, which you can check out below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on July 12th.

Per press release, "Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for Season 2, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

"The Afterparty is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal. Season 2 is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Season 2 of The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on July 12th.

