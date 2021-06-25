The Barbarian and the Troll Makes Brendar a Queen in Season Finale Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Tonight is the season finale of Nickelodeon's The Barbarian and the Troll, and ahead of the big episode, we've got an exclusive clip to get you hyped for it. One of the best aspects of the show is its delightful music, and that is none more apparent than in our exclusive clip, which you can see in the video above. The clip features everyone's favorite Barbarian Brendar as the new Queen, and the staff reminds her of all the duties that come with her new royal station in the form of a catchy song. Now, some of what they have to say isn't the best advice, like when they say she can burn down the cottage of someone who critiques her looks, but hey, they can't all be amazing recommendations.

They also suggest you can spit in porridge (not sanitary in the slightest) and they say the peasants must offer gifts and say they smell nice, even if they don't. I'm not going to say the role of Queen went to their head or anything, but it seems very much like it did.

Also, despite the bad advice, Evan seems to be really enjoying the music, and can't hate on that at all, as it is pretty catchy.

If you love the music of the series, you can actually listen to it all the time, as of today also marks the release of a new soundtrack from the show, A Bard's Knock Life: Original Music Vol. 1, and you can find the album on all major music platforms.

You can check out the new clip in the video above, and you can find the official description below:

"In The Barbarian and the Troll, Evan the troll decides to burn his bridge and venture out into the world of Gothmoria for the first time to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a singer. He soon meets Brendar, who had been expelled from the Royal Order of Warrior Princesses and is now known as a “feared and revered” barbarian. After Evan convinces Brendar to bring him on her quest to vanquish the evil demon, they cross treacherous terrain to confront bizarre and magical creatures and encounter an eclectic puppet cast of wacky characters."

The Barbarian and the Troll's season finale airs tonight at 7:30 PM EST/PT on Nickelodeon, and let us know what you think of the new clip in the comments!