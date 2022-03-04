The Batman Director Matt Reeves' "Passion Project" Gets Series Order at NBC

✖

Matt Reeves is keeping busy these days in a number of ways, including finishing up the much anticipated The Batman film with star Robert Pattinson, and now he's branching into television with a project that's evidently quite close to his heart. The series is titled Ordinary Joe, and the project has been picked up by NBC with a series order (via The Futon Critic) The show will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television, 6th & Idaho, and 3 Arts, and according to NBCUniversal President of Scripted Content, Entertainment and Streaming Lisa Katz, Ordinary Joe was a passion project for Reeves that she first saw during her time at Twentieth Century Fox.

"I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen," Katz said. "We love how 'Ordinary Joe' lets us experience the universal question of 'what if' through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines."

The pilot will be directed by Adam Davidson, and will be written by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner. Reeves will executive produce alongside Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein, and the show has already cast several actors, including James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail.

Ordinary Joe focuses on the three parallel lives of the show's lead character after he makes a pivotal choice in his life, showing what things could have been if the character's decisions were made with love, loyalty, or passion at the forefront. It's an interesting premise, and you can find the official description for Ordinary Joe below.

"Explores the three parallel lives of the show's main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion."

As for The Batman, the project is still in production, though it is making progress, as Jeffrey Wright recently shared that filming had wrapped. Wright is playing Jim Gordon in the anticipated movie, and hopefully, we'll learn more about the film soon.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.